The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit cards for the upcoming Odisha Civil Service Preliminary exam 2020. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website opsc.gov.in.

The Odisha Civil Service Prelims exam 2020 will be conducted on August 27 in two shifts — Paper I from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and Paper-II from 1.30 PM to 3.30 PM. The exam will be held in five zones: Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Sambalpur, according to the timetable.

Paper-I will consist 100 of objective-type questions with multiple choice answers, whereas Paper-II will consist of 80 questions.

Candidates are advised to read the instructions given on the OPSC admit card carefully. Details regarding exam venue, reporting time, etc will be available on the card.

Steps to download OPSC OAS admit card:

Visit official website opsc.gov.in Click on ‘login to download’ link for Civil Service exam 2020 Enter registered username/ mobile number/ email and password/OTP to login The OPSC OAS admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

OPSC has notified 392 vacancies for which the recruitment will be done through the Odisha Civil Services Examination, 2020. The registration process was conducted in January and February.

The Odisha Civil Services Examination 2020 will consist of a preliminary exam, a Main exam and a Personality Test/Interview round.