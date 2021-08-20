The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has begun the online application process for the post of Assistant Fire Officer and Fireman. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is September 16. The RSMSSB Fireman/AFO examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in December 2021.

The RSMSSB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 629 vacancies, of which 29 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Fire Officer and 600 for Fireman posts.

Here’s RSMSSB Fireman/AFO recruitment 2021 official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2022. Upper age relaxation applicable as per government norms.

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Fire Officer: The candidates should hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university along with sub-officer education or equivalent.

Fireman: The applicants should have completed secondary or equivalent education with 6 months basic elementary fireman training.

Application Fee

The applicants from general/ BC (creamy layer) / OBC (creamy layer) category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 450, whereas BC (non-creamy layer) / OBC (non-creamy layer)/ EWS category will have to pay Rs 350. Candidates from SC/ ST category will have to pay Rs 250.

Steps to apply for RSMSSB Fireman/AFO recruitment 2021:

Visit website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in Click on ‘Apply Online’ link for Fireman/AFO post Register and fill the application form, select post Pay fees, upload documents and submit form Download form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for RSMSSB Fireman/ AFO recruitment 2021.