Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the counselling registrations for the NEET MDS admissions 2021. Candidates can register for the counselling on MCC’s official website mcc.nic.in till August 24 upto 12.00 noon.

As per the released schedule, the counselling will be held in two rounds. Round 1 registrations will conclude on August 24, the choice filling or locking the seats will be done from August 21 to 24. The seat allotment process will be conducted on August 25 and 26, and the result will be released on August 27.

Candidates will be required to report to the allotted college between August 28 to September 1. The second round will begin from September 6 onwards.

Here’s the direct link to NEET MDS counselling schedule.

Candidates may also check the Information Bulletin here.

The NEET MDS examination was conducted in 2020 by National Board of Examinations (NBE).

Registration Fee

At the time of registration students must pay two kinds of fee — Non-Refundable Registration fee and Refundable Security Deposit.

The non-refundable registration fee for AIQ /Central University is Rs 1000 for UR/EWS candidates, and Rs 500 is for SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwD, whereas Rs 5000 is applicable for Deemed University candidates.

The refundable security deposit for AIQ / Central University/ ESIC is Rs 25000 for UR/EWS candidates and Rs 10,000 for SC/ST/OBC/PwD.

Steps to register for counselling round

Visit the official website mcc.nic.in On the homepage, click on MDS counselling Now click on “Online Registration and Choice Filling” Register and login to the portal Fill up the counselling form, pay the fee confirm your seat and submit Download the form and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to register for NEET MDS 2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.