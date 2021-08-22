The preliminary answer keys for the National Entrance Screening Test or NEST 2021 has been released. A link to their answer script with the answer key has been sent to the registered email id of all candidates.

The NEST 2021 exam was held on August 14. The exam was earlier scheduled in June, but had to be postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. The NEST 2021 result will be declared on September 1.

The window for raising queries will remain open till 8.00 AM, August 23. There are four email ids for raising queries: nest21.biology@cbs.ac.in nest21.chemistry@cbs.ac.in nest21.mathematics@cbs.ac.in nest21.physics@cbs.ac.in.

Queries regarding the Biology section must be addressed to nest21.biology@cbs.ac.in and similarly to the respective ids for other subject sections. Candidates can also mark a copy of their queries to nest-exam@niser.ac.in.

Here’s NEST 2021 answer key instructions.

NEST is an online/computer-based test conducted for admission to the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and the University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai.

The NEST 2021 examination will be conducted at multiple centres (major towns or cities) all over India in two sessions. Based on the performance in NEST 2021, a merit list of the candidates will be prepared for NISER and CEBS separately and posted on NEST 2021 website Sepetmber 1.