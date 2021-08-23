The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will close the online application window for the recruitment to 320 Associate Professor vacancies at 11 different state-run universities in Odisha today, August 23. Interested and eligible candidates can register and pay the fee for the posts on the official website opsc.gov.in.

Registered candidates will be able to submit the online application till August 31.

OPSC has uploaded the recruitment notification on its website that can be directly downloaded. Candidates are advised to read the advertisement in detail before applying.

Eligibility criteria

Age: Minimum age limit is 21. No maximum age limit.

Educational qualification: A Ph.D. in the concerned discipline and master’s degree with at least 55% marks.

Work experience: A minimum of 8 years experience in teaching/academic research. More deatils in the notification.

Selection procedure

OPSC will shortlist applicants on the basis of academic scores in the ratio of 5:1 for an interview. The merit list will be prepared based on performance in the interview.

Exam fee

An applicant (except SC/SCT/PWD category) has to pay an examination fee of Rs 500 online.

Steps to apply for OPSC Associate Professor recruitment: