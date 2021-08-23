The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations has announced Class 10th results 2021 today, August 23. Students can check their results from the official website tnresults.nic.in or apply1.tndge.org by logging in with their credentials.

This year, over 7 lakh students of the state have registered for SSLC examinations, reports ToI.

This year, the board cancelled Class 10th, 12th examinations amid spike in Covid-19 cases. Therefore, the board has prepared the results based on an alternative scheme.

Students will be awarded marks based on internal assessment in which 80% marks will be awarded based on performance in quarterly and half-yearly exams and the remaining 20% percent marks will be based on students’ attendance records.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website apply1.tndge.org/dge-result-list Click on “View result” against SSLC 2020-2021 Provisional Certificate Key in your Exam roll number, Date of Birth, and security pin Submit and check the result Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download SSLC result 2021.

Earlier in the month of July, Tamil Nadu school education minister Mahesh Anbil Poyyamozhi had announced Class 12th results. The results were released on the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations’ (TNDGE) website. Over 8 lakh students had registered for the 12th examination this year.