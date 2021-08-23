Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has deferred the application deadline for recruitment to the post of Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO). Interested and eligible candidates will now be able to apply and pay the application fee on the official website ukpsc.gov.in till September 2, 2021.

Other terms and details remain unchanged, reads the official notice. The Commission aims to fill up a total of 63 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 42 years as July 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: The applicants must hold a Bachelor’s degree in Law.

Here’s the direct link to the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/ OBC/ Ex-servicemen/ EWS category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 150, whereas Rs 60 is applicable to SC/ ST candidates.

Steps to apply for vacancies

Visit the official website ukpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “सहायक अभियोजन अधिकारी परीक्षा-2021 के संबंध में विज्ञप्ति, विज्ञापन एवं ऑनलाईन आवेदन” under “Recent Updates” tab Now click on the online application link Read the instructions carefully and proceed Now fill in the required details, upload documents and pay the application fee Submit and download the form Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for APO vacancies.