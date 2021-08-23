Karnataka State Police (KSP) has started the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Police Constable (Civil) (Men and Women) 2021-22. Interested and eligible candidates can register on KSP’s recruitment portal rec21.ksp-online.in.

The application process commenced on August 19 and will conclude on September 6, 2021. Applicants can pay the application fee till September 8.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 387 vacancies. Candidates can check the recruitment stages, age limit, educational qualification, and others details on the portal.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 19 years. The upper age limit for General category candidates is 31 years, whereas for SC,ST,CAT-01, 2A, 2B, 3A & 3B and Tribal candidates, the maximum age limit is 33 years.

Educational Qualification: PUC, 12TH STD ( 12TH Std-CBSE, 12TH Std-ICSE, 12TH Std-SSE) or equivalent.

Application Fee

The applicants from GM and OBC (2A, 2B, 3A,3B) category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 400, whereas Rs 200 is applicable to SC/ST/Cat-01 candidates.

Candidates may check more details here.

Steps to apply for Constable posts

Visit the official website rec21.ksp-online.in On the homepage, click on “Click here to register” against APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF POLICE CONSTABLE (CIVIL)(MEN & WOMEN) (RESIDUAL) & KALYANA KARNATAKA (LOCAL) INSERVICE RECRUITMENT-2021-22 Click on New Application and register After successful registration, click on “My Application” to login and apply Fill up the details, upload the documents and pay the application fee Submit and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct application link.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted for the recruitment on the basis of written examination followed ET and PST.