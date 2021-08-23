Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit card for the upcoming Jail Warder/Matron recruitment exam. Registered candidates can download the admit card from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB Jail Warder/Matron written exams are scheduled to be held from August 27 to 29 in multiple shifts. The exam will be held for a duration of 100 minutes (1 hour 40 minutes). The paper will consist of a total of 120 marks.

Here’s PSSSB Jail Warder, Matron exam official notice.

Steps to download PSSSB Jail Warder admit card:

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Click on the download admit card link under ‘Current News’ Click on the link for Jail Warder and then on admit card button Enter roll/application number and date of birth and hit download button The PSSSB admit card will appear on screen Download admit card and take printout.

Here’s direct link to download PSSSB Jail Warder admit card.

As per the syllabus released by PSSSB, 15 marks is allotted to the topic Quantitative Ability, 25 marks to Information Technology and Computers, 15 marks to Reasoning Ability, 30 marks to Languages (English/ Punjabi), 20 marks to GK/ Awareness (India/Punjab) and 15 marks to Basic Law and Constitution.

The PSSSB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 847 vacancies, out of which, 815 vacancies are for the post of Warder and 32 for the post of Matron. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written examination followed by PMT/ PET.