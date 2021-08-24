Goa Electricity Department has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of Junior Engineer (Elect), Lower Divisional Clerk, Station Operator and others. Interested applicants can submit their forms cbes.goa.gov.in/landing by September 7, 2021.

“Only the eligible candidate fulfilling the criteria as per Recruitment Rules/advertisement shall apply,” reads the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 243 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Junior Engineer (Elect.): 56

Station Operator: 28

Lower Division Clerk: 11

Lineman Wireman: 69

Meter Reader: 79

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The upper age limit should not exceed the age of 45 years as on September 7, 2021. Relaxable for Government servants and reserved categories candidates i.e. ST/OBC/SC/Ex-Serviceman/PH in accordance with the instructions or orders issued by the Government from time to time.

Educational Qualification

Junior Engineer (Elect.): Degree or Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University/ Institution. Knowledge of Konkani and Marathi.

Degree or Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University/ Institution. Knowledge of Konkani and Marathi. Station Operator: SSCE or equivalent qualification, ITI Certificate in the trade of Electrician from a recognized institution. More details in the notification.

SSCE or equivalent qualification, ITI Certificate in the trade of Electrician from a recognized institution. More details in the notification. Lower Division Clerk: Possessing Higher Secondary School Certificate or All India Council for Technical Education approved Diploma awarded by a recognized State Board of Technical Education or equivalent qualification from a recognized Institution. along with knowledge of Computer applications/operations with typing speed of 30 words per minute in English.

Possessing Higher Secondary School Certificate or All India Council for Technical Education approved Diploma awarded by a recognized State Board of Technical Education or equivalent qualification from a recognized Institution. along with knowledge of Computer applications/operations with typing speed of 30 words per minute in English. Lineman Wireman: A certificate in Electrician trade issued by an appropriate authority under the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) Government of India or under the State Council for Vocational Training, Government of Goa along with 2 years experience in electrical field.

A certificate in Electrician trade issued by an appropriate authority under the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) Government of India or under the State Council for Vocational Training, Government of Goa along with 2 years experience in electrical field. Meter Reader: The applicant should have passed Secondary School Certificate Examination OR equivalent and ITI Certificate in the trade of Electrician or Electronic from a recognised Institution. The candidates should have done diploma in Computer from a recognized Institution and have knowledge of Konkani.

The examination dates shall be released in due course of time.

“All call letters would be issued only on email address given by the candidates in the application form and no hard copy would be sent to the candidates. A press note will be issued to intimate scheduled date to examination for concern post,” reads the notice.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website cbes.goa.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Register” Key in your details and sign up Now log in and proceed with applications Once done, submit and take a print of the application form

Here’s the registration link.