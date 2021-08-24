The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the roll list of candidates admitted to the upcoming Odisha Civil Service Preliminary exam 2020. Candidates can check the list at the official website opsc.gov.in.

The Odisha Civil Service Prelims exam 2020 will be conducted on August 27 in two shifts — Paper I from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and Paper-II from 1.30 PM to 3.30 PM. The exam will be held in five zones: Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Sambalpur, according to the timetable.

Paper-I will consist 100 of objective-type questions with multiple choice answers, whereas Paper-II will consist of 80 questions.

According to the roll list, a total of 63,222 candidates have been admitted for the exam. The list includes the roll number, zone, name and exam centre of the candidates.

The OPSC OCS prelims admit card has already been released at the portal. Candidates are advised to read the instructions given on the OPSC admit card carefully. Details regarding exam venue, reporting time, etc will be available on the card.

Steps to check OPSC OAS roll list:

Visit official website opsc.gov.in Click on the pdf link for ‘List of Candidates Admitted to the OCS Preliminary Examination-2020’ The PDF will get automatically downloaded Enter Ctrl+F and check the list using name.

OPSC has notified 392 vacancies for which the recruitment will be done through the Odisha Civil Services Examination, 2020. The registration process was conducted in January and February.

The Odisha Civil Services Examination 2020 will consist of a preliminary exam, a Main exam and a Personality Test/Interview round.