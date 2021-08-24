India Post has declared the result of the 2020 Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) recruitment for Kerala circle Cycle III. Candidates who registred can check their results on the official website appost.in.

According to the official notification, 1,408 candidates have been shortlisted for a total of 1,1421 offered vacancies in the Kerala circle for various posts including Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dak Sevak. The result of 11 posts is withheld as per competent authority orders.

“The Selection is based on the merit of the candidates with reference to the post applied. The selection is subject to verification of original certificates and acceptance by the respective Recruiting Authority only,” read the result notice.

The merit list contains the Registration Number and name of the selected candidate with the percentage scored in the GDS exam and the allotted post.

Steps to download India Post Kerala GDS 2020 result:



Visit the official website appost.in On the homepage, click on ‘Results’ tab Click on ‘Jharkhand (1118 Posts)’

The result will automatically get downloaded Check the result.

Meanwhile, India Post has already declared the GDS 2020 result for Gujarat, Karnataka, Jharkhand and North East circle.

The results for the West Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Delhi circles for the 2020 GDS recruitment are still under process and are expected to be declared in the coming weeks.

On the other hand, the online registration process for 4264 GDS vacancies at Uttar Pradesh circle and 581 posts in Uttarakhand circle are currently underway at the official website till September 22.