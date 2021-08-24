The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has notified 300 vacancies of Administrative Officer (AO) (Generalists) vacancies in Scale I cadre. The application window will open on the official website newindia.co.in from September 1 onwards.

The last day to register and pay the application fee is September 21, 2021.

As per the notification, the Phase-I Online Examination (Objective) is tentatively scheduled to be held in October, whereas the Phase-II Online Examination (Objective + Descriptive) shall be conducted in November.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 30 years as on April 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must possess the minimum qualification of a graduate/ post graduate in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government with at least 60% marks in either of the degree examination for General candidates and at least 55% marks for SC/ST/PwBD candidates. More details in the notification.

Here’s the direct link to the notice.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay the fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 100 is applicable to candidates from SC/ ST/ PwBD category.

Selection Process

The applicants will have to appear for Stage-I and Stage-II examinations. The final selection would be based on consolidated marks of main examination (objective test) and Interview round. The final merit list shall be prepared in descending order of the consolidated marks secured by the candidates. Candidates who fall within the number of vacancies in the merit list shall be considered for appointment.

For further information, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.