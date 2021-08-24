Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Mysuru has invited offline applications for recruitment to various posts of Driver-cum-Pump Operator-cum-Fireman and Sub Officer. BARC will accept the offline applications till October 15, 2021.

A total of 20 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive, of which 16 vacancies are for the post of Driver-cum-Pump Operator-cum-Fireman and 4 vacancies are for the post of Sub Officer.

Here’s the direct link to the official notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 18 years. The upper age limit for the Driver post is 27 years and for Sub Officer post is 40 years. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification:

Driver: HSC, 10+2 (Science with Chemistry) or equivalent with minimum 50% of marks+ valid heavy vehicle driving license with minimum one year driving experience along with certificate course in fire fighting equipments such as Fire Extinguisher etc. from the State Fire Training Centres.

Sub Officer: HSC (10+2) (Science with Chemistry) or equivalent with 50% marks plus passed Sub Officer’s Course from National Fire Service College. Persons having valid Heavy Vehicle driving License will be given preference.

Application Process

The applicants are require to fill up the downloaded application form from the BARC’s website. The application and the outer cover should be superscribed as “Application for the Post of ___________

Post Code __________ against Advertisement No. BARC/MYS/02/2021. Candidates must fill the application forms in Capital Letters in his own handwriting in English or Hindi.

A recent passport size photograph should be affixed on the right hand top corner of the application. One additional copy of the passport size photograph should also be sent along with the application.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.