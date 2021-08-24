The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the admit card for the upcoming West Bengal Judicial Service preliminary Exam 2021. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

The WBJS prelims 2021 is scheduled to be held on September 12 in a written mode. The exam will be conducted by WBPSC for recruitment to 14 posts of Civil Judge (Jr. Division) in the West Bengal Judicial Service.

Steps to download WBJS prelims admit card:

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in Click on “Download admit card (for Written/ Screening Test)” under Candidate’s Corner tab Now click on WBJS exam 2021 admit card link Login using enrollment no/first name and date of birth The WBJS admit card will appear on screen Download the admit card and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download WBJS admit card 2021.

“The admitted candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Cards at the allotted venue for appearing at the specified examination. Candidates are directed to carry identical two stamp size photographs along with proof of identity in original such, as Madhyamik or equivalent examination Pass certificate/admit card which bears photograph of its rightful owner or passport or pan Card or UID No. Card (AADHAAR) or EPIC (Voter Identity Card) or Driving Licence and the printout of e-Admit Card at the venue of the Examination,” read a notice.

Here’s WBJS prelims 2021 exam notice.

Selection Process

The WBJS Exam 2021 will be held in three successive stages — Preliminary Examination (MCQ Type), Final Examination (Conventional Type - Written) and Personality Test.