The Punjab State Cooperative Bank Limited (PSCB) has released the admit cards for exams to various posts of Senior Manager, Manager, IT Officer and others. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website pscb.in.

As per the revised schedule, the PSCB exams will be held on August 28 and 29.

PSCB Exam Schedule NAME OF POST DATE Sr. Manager August 28 Information Technology Officer August 28 Steno Typist August 28 Manager August 29 CDEO August 29

Here’s PSCB recruitment exam notice.

Visit official website pscb.in Go to ‘Recruitment’ section and click on link for ‘Recruitment 2021’ Login using your email ID and password Click on the admit card link to access it Download admit card and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download PSCB admit card 2021.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 856 vacancies, of which, 40 vacancies are for the post of Senior Manager, 60 for Manager, 7 for Information Technology Officer, 739 for Clerk-cum Data Entry Operator, and 10 for Steno-typist.

Selection Process

Selection will be done on the basis of written test. There shall be no interview. The shortlisted candidates for the post of Steno-Typist will have to appear for Punjabi and English Shorthand skill test in addition to written test. The skill test will be a qualifying test only.