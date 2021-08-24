The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the result for the RRB PO exam 2021. Candidates who took the exam can check their results at the official website ibps.in.

The IBPS RRB Officers Scale-I prelim exam 2021 was held on August 1 and 7. The RRB PO exam comprised of objective-type multiple-choice test, consisting of a total of 40 questions for a total of 80 marks.

Candidates can check the result online till August 31.

Steps to check IBPS RRB PO result 2021:

Visit the official website ibps.in Click on “Click here to view your result status of Online Preliminary Exam for BPS CRP-RRBs-X officer Scale-I” Key in your Registration No/ roll number and Password/ DOB (DD-MM-YY) The IBPS RRB Clerk result will appear in screen Download scorecard and take a print for future reference.

Here’s the direct link to check IBPS RRB PO result 2021.

Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam will appear for the IBPS RRB PO Main exam to be held in September. IBPS is conducting the recruitment drive to the posts of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs).