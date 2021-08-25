The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released Kerala TET admit card 2021. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in using their login details.

The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on August 31, September 1 and September 3, 2021, for the duration of 2 hour 30 minutes.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit KTET website ktet.kerala.gov.in Click on “DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD MAY 2021” Enter your Application Number, Application ID, select category and submit Check and download the admit card Take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

The application process commenced on April 28 and concluded on May 23, 2021.

KTET exam is conducted to certify the eligibility of teachers to teach in the schools affiliated with Kerala board. The KTET exam is divided into four categories, Category I for lower primary teachers, Category II for upper primary teachers, Category III for high school teachers, and Category IV for language and physical education teachers.

