The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has announced that it will release the admit cards tomorrow for the upcoming Combined Auditor 2019 preliminary exam. Candidates can check the notice at the official website ossc.gov.in.

OSSC will conduct the Combined Auditor 2019 prelims on September 2, 3 and 4. The computer-based recruitment exam (CBRE) will be of 90-minute duration carrying a total of 100 marks for a single paper. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks per wrong answer.

“Candidates concerned are advised to download their admission letter in the link provided in the Home Page (What’s New) of the website of the Commission www.ossc.gov.in from 26.08.2021 onwards by logging in User ID and password to appear the examination in the venue on the date and time mentioned therein,” OSSC said in its notice. Note- Application Number is the User ID and date of birth is the password.

The Combined Auditor recruitment exam is being conducted to fill 161 posts under the Director of Industries, Cuttack and state Finance Department on a contractual basis. Online applications were invited in August and September of 2020 and the Commission has received nearly 36,000 applications.

The exam will consist of 4 stages: Preliminary exam, Main written exam, Computer skill test and document verification.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the OSSC website for further updates.