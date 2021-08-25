Uttar Pradesh National Health Mission (UP NHM) has released the admit card of the recruitment examination for the post of Community Health Officer (CHO) at Sub-Health Centers level HWCs on contract basis. Registered candidates can download their admit card from the official website upnrhm.gov.in.

In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card, candidates may contact the Help Line number on 022 - 61306219 between Monday to Friday (during 10.00 AM to 6.00 PM) or Email at nhmuprecruitment@gmail.com, reads the official notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website upnrhm.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Link for downloading Admit Card for 2800 CHO vacancies” under Updates tab Key in your “User ID” and “Password” Submit and download the admit card Take a print of the admit card for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Computer based Test followed by verification of details/documents.

The qualified candidates will have to complete a 6 month certification in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) Training for the 2021-22 session. The recruitment drive aims to fill up 2800 CHO vacancies.

The online application process commenced on June 30 and concluded on July 20.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website here.