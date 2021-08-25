The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the exam schedule for various posts to be held in the month of September 2021. Candidates can check the OSSC exam schedule at the official website ossc.gov.in.

The OSSC timetable includes the dates of 12 exams that include preliminary and Main exams, viva voce, certificate verification and skill test. These will be held between September 2 and 30.

OSSC September 2021 exam schedule Post Type of exam Exam date Combined Auditor 2019 Preliminary exam September 2-4 Junior Clerk and Junior Clerk-cum typing test 2016 Certificate verification September 7-9 Industries Promotion Officer 2019 Viva Voce September 13-15 Combined Police Service Exam 2017 Viva Voce September 13- October 5 Junior Assistant under ULB 2019 Computer Skill Test September 17 Market Intelligence Inspector 2017 Main written exam September 16 Staff Nurse 2019 Main written exam September 20 Computer Operator-cum- Store Keeper Main written exam September 22 Inspector of Legal Metrology 2017 Main written exam September 24 Assistant Fodder Development Officer Main written exam September 26 Electrician Grade 2 Main written exam September 28 Assistant Training Officer 2016 Main written exam September 30

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website regularly for all updates. “Programmes are subject to change considering the constrains of Covid-19 pandemic situation,” OSSC has said.