The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the interview schedule for the 2019 Livestock Development Officer recruitment. Qualified candidates can check the interview schedule at the official website, mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC LDO exam was conducted on December 22, 2019, and the result was announced earlier this month. A total of 1,048 candidates have qualified the exam and will now appear for the interview/personality test round.

The interviews will be organised at the MPSC centres in Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Nagpur, Amravati and Nashik from September 1 to 24. Candidates will have to carry all their original documents during the PT round.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 435 vacancies for the position of Livestock Development Officer at the Animal Husbandry Department.

Here’s MPSC LDO interview schedule.