The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has announced the final results of the Clerk (Legal) and Fisheries Officer recruitment 2021. Candidates can check and download the result from the board’s official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB conducted the counselling of shortlisted candidates this month for the posts of Clerk (Legal) and Fisheries Officer.

For the post of Clerk, 616 candidates were selected after qualifying for the typing test. As per the final merit list, 36 candidates have been recommended for appointment to the post.

On the other hand, 399 candidates qualified the Fisheries Officer written exam to appear for counselling. As per the combined merit list, 22 candidates have been recommended for appointment to the post.

The merit lists contain the roll number, name, category, marks and other details of the shortlisted candidates.

Here’s direct link to PSSSB Clerk final result.

Here’s direct link to PSSSB Fisheries Officer final result.