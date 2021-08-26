The Directorate of Elementary Education has released the admit card for the upcoming Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Courses (BSTC) or Pre-D.El.Ed entrance examination. Registered candidates set to appear for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website predeled.com.

The Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed exam 2021 will be conducted on August 31 (Tuesday) in pen and paper mode. The state-level exam is held for admission in D.El.Ed (General / Sanskrit) programme.

The state-level BSTC exam is organised at the state level and around 350 colleges allocate seats based on Rajasthan BSTC scores. The online application process was conducted in June and July.

Steps to download Rajasthan BSTC admit card:

Visit the official website predeled.com On the homepage, click on the ‘Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2021’

Login using credentials The BSTC admit card will appear on the screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed. exam admit card.