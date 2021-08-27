The National Testing Agency (NTA) will today, August 27, conclude the online application process for the entrance examinations 2021 for admissions to PG and Doctoral Programmes of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) for the academic session 2021-22. Eligible candidates can apply for AIEEA(PG) and AICEJRF/SRF(Ph.D) on the official website icar.nta.ac.in till 5.00 PM.

The application correction window will open from August 28 to 31.

The NTA ICAR entrance exam 2021 will be held on September 17 for PG and JRF/SRF (Ph.D) Programmes. The exam will be held in an objective type MCQ format in computer-based mode at 178 cities across India for UG and 89 cities across India for PG and JRF/SRF-(Ph.D).

Information about the eligibility, scheme of exam, exam centers, exam timings, exam fee, procedure for applying etc are contained in the Information Bulletin hosted on the website.

Here’s NTA ICAR entrance exam 2021 official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates applying for the PG courses will have to pay the application fee of Rs 1120, whereas Rs 1820 is applicable to PhD courses. The amounts are relaxed for reserved categories.

Steps to apply for NTA ICAR entrance exam 2021

Visit the official website icar.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the registration link for PG or PhD Register using your Email ID and Mobile Number Log in, and fill up the application form Upload documents and pay the applicable fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

ICAR is the apex body for coordinating, guiding, and managing research and education in agriculture in the entire country under the aegis of DARE, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

