The University of Lucknow will announce the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Exam BEd (UP JEE BEd) result today, August 27, at 2.00 PM. Once released, candidates will be able to check their result from University’s official website lkouniv.ac.in.

The examination was conducted on August 6. As many as 5,91,305 candidates were registered to appear for the examination at 75 districts of the state.

The qualified candidates will have to appear for the counselling round. The counselling will begin from September 1, 2021 onwards. UP BEd JEE 2021 exam is conducted by the University of Lucknow. Only Government and Aided institutions have been made test centre as per last year.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website lkouniv.ac.in On the homepage, click on B.Ed JEE exam 2021 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the PhD Entrance Test scheduled to be conducted on August 23 has been postponed. The test will be conducted on August 29 at the same time and same centre as before. The previous admit card will remain valid.

For more details candidates are advised to visit the official website here.