Indian Navy has released the exam admit card for the recruitment to 350 vacancies of Sailor MR posts. Registered candidates can check and download the admit card from the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in using their login details.

“Call-up letter cum Admit Card for written examination and PFT for MR Oct 2021 batch uploaded,” reads the official statement.

For the total of 350 vacancies of Sailor, approximately 1,750 candidates will be called for written examination and Physical Fitness Test (PFT), reads the official notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit official website joinindiannavy.gov.in Click on admit card link Key in your login credentials and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

Merit lists for MR will be prepared based on performance in written examination subject to qualifying Physical Fitness Test (PFT). Approximately 450 candidates will be issued call up letter for enrolment medical examination at INS Chilka on the basis of state wise merit.

Job Specifications

Chef: They would be required to prepare food as per menu (both vegetarian and non-vegetarian including handling of meat products) and accounting of ration. In addition, they will also be allotted other duties as per Service requirement.

They would be required to prepare food as per menu (both vegetarian and non-vegetarian including handling of meat products) and accounting of ration. In addition, they will also be allotted other duties as per Service requirement. Steward: They would be required to serve food in the officers’ messes, as waiters, housekeeping, accounting of funds, wine and stores, preparation of menu etc. In addition, they will also be allotted other duties as per Service requirement.

They would be required to serve food in the officers’ messes, as waiters, housekeeping, accounting of funds, wine and stores, preparation of menu etc. In addition, they will also be allotted other duties as per Service requirement. Hygienist: They will be required to clean washroom, shower spaces and other areas. In addition, they will also be allotted other duties as per Service requirement.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.