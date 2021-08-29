The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Geologist, Agricultural Engineer and Assistant Director. Candidates can apply for the posts at the official website upsconline.nic.in till September 16.

UPSC has notified 20 vacancies for the post of Assistant Geologist in Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines, 1 for the post of Agricultural Engineer (Instrumentation) in Farm Machinery Training and Testing Institute, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture and 2 for the post of Assistant Director (Plant Pathology) in Directorate of Plant Protection, Ministry of Agriculture.

Here’s UPSC recruitment 2021 official notification.

Eligibility Criteria Post Age limit Qualification Assistant Geologist 30 years Master’s Degree in Geology or Applied Geology or Geo-exploration or Mineral Exploration or Engineering Geology or Geo-chemistry or Marine Geology or Earth Science & Resource Management or Oceanography and Coastal Area Studies (Coastal Geology) or Environmental Geology or Geo-informatics. Agricultural Engineer 33 years Degree in Electronics Engineering or Instrumentation Technology from a recognized University or Institute. Assistant Director 35 years M.Sc. Degree in Plant Pathology or M.Sc. Degree in Agriculture with specialization in Plant Pathology or M.Sc. Degree in Botany with specialization in Plant Pathology

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 25 only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.

Steps to apply for UPSC recruitment:

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Online Recruitment Application (ORA) for Various Posts” Click on Apply Now against desired post Register and login to the portal Apply for the post, pay the fee and submit Take a print of the application fee

Here’s the direct link to apply.