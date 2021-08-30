The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur will commence the online application process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2022 today. Once active, interested candidates will be able to apply on the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Candidates can submit their forms and pay the fee till September 24 (regular) or October 1 (with a late fee).

“A candidate appearing in ONE or TWO Papers should fill ONLY ONE application form. In case of Multiple applications, only one will be accepted and remaining applications will be rejected without any refund for the paid fee,” reads the notice.

IIT Kharagpur (IITKGP) will conduct the GATE 2022 exam on February 5, 6, 12 and 13, 2022. The exam authorities have added two new papers – Geomatics Engineering (GE) and Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM) this year.

GATE 2022 admit card can be downloaded from January 3 and the results will be announced on March 17. All the dates are tentative and can possibly be revised in view of the pandemic situation.

Eligibility Criteria

A candidate who is currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program OR has already completed any government-approved degree program in Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Science / Commerce / Arts is eligible to appear for GATE 2022 examination.

There is no age limit to appear for the GATE 2022 examination. Candidates are advised to read the official notification available on the GATE website.

About GATE

GATE is a mandatory requirement for seeking admission to Postgraduate Programs (Master’s and Doctoral) and other Government Scholarships/Assistantships. The GATE score is also used by some Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for their recruitment and by several other universities in India and abroad for admissions.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.