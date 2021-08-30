The Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has announced the dates for the next phase of Physical Standard Test and Physical Efficiency Test (PST/PET) for the 2018 Assam Police Constable recruitment in September and October. Candidates can check the notice at the official website slprbassam.in.

The Constable PET/PST round for remaining 15 districts in Assam will be held from September 24 to October 21. These districts are: Baksa, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Kamrup (R), Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Nalbari, Nagaon, South Salmara and Tinsukia.

Candidates of the above-mentioned districts will be able to download their admit cards for Assam Police Constable PST/ PET from September 1 at the SLPRB website.

Here’s Assam SLPRB Constable PST/PET schedule notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2,391 posts of Constable in the unarmed branch (UB) and 4,271 posts of Constables in the armed branch (AB) in Assam Police.