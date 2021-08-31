Today, August 31, is the last day to apply for Delhi University’s admission process for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the academic year 2021-22. Students who have qualified their respective 10+2 board exams can apply for a wide range of DU Bachelor courses at the official website ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

Over 70,000 seats in DU and affiliated colleges will be filled through this admission process.

The UG courses have been divided into two groups: those in which admission is Merit-Based and those in which admission is entrance exam-based. Candidates can check the list of courses under each group on the admission portal.

Candidates are advised to read the DU UG Information Bulletin available on the official website admission.uod.ac.in for complete details on the admission process, courses offered, and other University rules.

Here’s DU UG admission 2021 Information Bulletin.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate should have passed the Class 12 examination of any Board/ University examination in India or in any foreign country recognized as equivalent to the 10+2 system by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

Registration Fee

Merit-based programs for UR/OBC/EWS: Rs 250

Rs 250 For SC/ST/PwBD: Rs 100

Rs 100 Additional Registration fee for each Entrance-based program for UR/OBC/EWS: Rs 750

Rs 750 For SC/ST/PwBD: Rs 300

Steps to apply for DU UG admission 2021:

Visit official website ugadmission.uod.ac.in Go to ‘New Registration’ and register using personal details Create profile, login using new credentials Select course, fill application form, upload documents Pay registration fee and submit Download admission form and take a printout.

For those opting for entrance-based courses, they will need to register for the entrance test and note down details of the same.

UG admission based on cut-off

Admissions to UG merit-based programmes will be based on cut-offs as per past years practice. This has been decided since the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) has now been ruled out this year amid pandemic concerns.

“Centralised UG admissions will be done through one Registration-cum-Application form. All Departments / Colleges will use the same Registration-cum-Application Form for admissions and the candidates will not have to fill any other form,” said the DU notice.

UG admission based on entrance exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET 2021) for 12 UG courses listed in the Information Bulletin. The exam will be held in a computer-based mode. The Question Papers /Tests of DUET 2021 shall be based on the syllabus prescribed by the DU which is available in the Bulletin.