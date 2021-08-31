Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 counselling process begins on the official website tseamcet.nic.in. Students can fill in the basic information online, pay the processing fee and book a slot for certificate verification between August 30 and September 9, 2021.

Certificate verification for already slot booked candidates will be held from September 4 to 11.

Candidates who had qualified in TSEAMCET-2021and passed Intermediate or its Equivalent Qualifying Examination and are desirous of seeking admission into B.E / B.Tech / Pharmacy Courses are eligible to apply for the counselling process, reads the official notification.

Details Dates Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee and Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date and Time to attend for Certificate Verification

August 30 to September 9 Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates September 4 to 11 Exercising Options after Certificate Verification September 4 to 13 Freezing of options September 13 Provisional Allotment of Seats September 15 Payment of Tuition Fee & self reporting through website September 15 to 20

The applicants are required to pay the processing fee

“Candidates / Parents are advised to exercise as many number of options as possible to avoid disappointment of not getting a seat. Therefore while exercising the options every care need to be taken in selecting the College and Branch as per the choice of the candidates,” reads the notification.

Processing Fee

The applicants from SC/ST category are required to pay the processing fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 1200 is applicable for other category candidates.

