Today, August 31, is the deadline for candidates who appeared in the RRB NTPC CBT-1 exams to update their bank account details for exam fee refund. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had activated the link on August 11 at its official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

Candidates who appeared in the RRB NTPC exams held from December 28 to July 31 in 7 phases are entitled to get a refund of their exam fee, which was Rs 250 for SC/ST/ExSM/PwBD /Female/Minority/EBC/ Transgender candidates and Rs 400 for others, after deduction of banking/service charges as applicable.

The RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) exams were held this year in seven phases. The last phase exams concluded on July 31.

Candidates have to update their bank account details where they wish the refund to be deposited. The link will be active till 11.59 PM today. Candidates have to log in at the portal using their roll number, date of birth and OTP received on their registered mobile number/email ID.

Here’s RRB NTPC fee refund link.

RRB will send SMS and Email to these candidates who took the exam in their registered email id and mobile number to provide their correct Bank Account Details.

“All Candidates who had appeared the CBT-1 are advised to provide their Bank Account details for getting the refund of exam fees. They are requested to ensure that the Bank Account Number, Name and IFSC Code entered are correct and check it carefully before submitting. It may be noted that modification of bank details after submission will not be possible,” an RRB notice said.

One help menu will be provided to get any clarification or help in case of any trouble while submitting the bank details. Refund (after deduction of bank transaction /service charges) will be admissible subject to verification of the candidate particulars with RRB records, the notice further read.

Here’s RRB NTPC exam fee refund notice.