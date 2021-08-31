The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has declared the result of the Sub-Inspector (Civil/IRBn) recruitment test 2021. Candidates can check and download the merit list from the official website appsc.gov.in.

APPSC conducted the SI (Civil/IRBn) recruitment test on August 22 (Sunday) at 11.00 AM for 8494 eligible candidates. The qualified candidates will now appear for the written exam to be held on October 16 and 17.

The merit list contains the roll number of selected candidates. In total, 1498 candidates have cleared the APPSC SI recruitment test 2021.

Steps to download APPSC SI result 2021:

Visit official website appsc.gov.in Go to ‘Results’ section under ‘Candidate’s Corner’ Click on the link for Sub-Inspector (Civil/IRBn) The SI test merit list will appear on screen Download and check by locating roll number.

Here’s APPSC SI result 2021.

APPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 120 posts of Sub-Inspector in Civil Police and 3 posts of SI in IBRn in the state Home Department. Following the PET/PST and recruitment test, candidates will appear in the combined competitive written exam. Shortlisted candidates will go through a medical test and appear for the viva-voce for final selection.