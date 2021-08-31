Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) has notified various ITI Apprentice posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies at westerncoal.in from September 6 (10.00 AM) onwards.

The last day to apply for the posts is September 21 (5.00 PM). The recruitment aims to fill up a total of 965 vacancies.

“Online applications are invited from eligible ITI passed candidates in different Trades for Apprenticeship Training for one year at the different establishments of WCL,” reads the notification.

Vacancy Details

Computer Operator and Programming Assistant: 219

Draughtsman (Civil): 28

Electrician: 250

Fitter: 242

Mechanic (Diesel): 36

Machinist: 12

Mason (Building Constructor): 9

Pump Operator cum Mechanic: 16

Surveyor: 20

Turner: 17

Welder (Gas and Electric): 76

Wireman: 40

Here’s the direct link to the official notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 25 years as on September 21, 2021. Maximum age relaxation applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should have completed ITI in relevant field. Eg. ITI in Computer Operator and Programming Assistant, ITI in Draughtsman (Civil), ITI in Electrician, and others.

Application Process

Candidates should have registered first at the official portal of Trade Apprenticeship and then apply through WCL’s official website.

“Details of candidate should be available at the portal www.apprenticeshipindia.org. Candidate’s apprenticeship registration number is mandatory before filling online application form at WCL,” reads the official notice.

Fore more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.