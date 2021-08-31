The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) summer 2021 Diploma exam result has been announced. Candidates can access the result online at the official website msbte.org.in. Candidates are required to use their seat number or enrollment number to check the MSBTE results.

The MSBTE Summer 2021 Diploma exam was held in July in online mode. The exam was MCQ-based and the students were able to appear in the exams from their locations.

Steps to check the MSBTE Summer 2021 Diploma Result:

Visit the official website, msbte.org.in. On the homepage, click on the Summer 2021 result link Enter your seat/enrollment number and click submit MSBTE summer 2021 result will be displayed Download and take a printout of the result.

Here is the direct link to MSBTE Summer 2021 Diploma result.

Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) is an autonomous Board of Government of Maharashtra mandated to regulate matters pertaining to Diploma Level Technical education in the state.

NOTE: Due to traffic, the MSBTE portal has slowed. Candidates are advised to visit the link at regular intervals to access result.