Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2021 Preliminary answer key released on the official website icet.tsche.ac.in, today. Candidates can download the same from the official website and raise objections, if any, against the released answer key by September 4 upto 5.00 PM.

“The objections if any, on the preliminary key can be sent on or before 5 pm on 04th September, 2021 (Saturday) to Email id: convener.icet@tsche.ac.in,” reads the official notice.

Here’s the objection format.

The objections submitted in any other format will not be considered and no correspondence in respect of this will be entertained. The Final Key will be placed along with results (Rank) and no more requests on the Final Key will be considered.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website icet.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Preliminary Question Papers” Click on the question paper names The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Raise objections, if any

Here’s the direct link to the answer key.

The TS ICET 2021 Preliminary Key for Computer Based Entrance Examination was conducted on August 19 and 20, 2021 in three sessions — 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM on 19th and 20th (Morning Session), and from 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM on 19th (Afternoon Session).

TS ICET-2021 was conducted for admission to MBA and MCA courses in the state. The state-level entrance exam was conducted by the Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of TSCHE.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.