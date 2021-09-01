Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture and Technology Entrance Test (UPCATET) 2021 result has been announced on Tuesday, August 31. Candidates who have appeared for the UPCATET 2021 examination can check their results on the official website upcatetadmissions.org through applicant login button.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology, Meerut conducted the entrance exam on August 12 and 13. The examination was conducted for admissions to Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry courses for UG, PG, and Ph.D courses offered by the universities in Uttar Pradesh.

Steps to download UPCATET 2021 result

Visit the official website upcatetadmissions.org On the homepage, click on “Applicants Login” tab Key in your registration ID, password and security pin Submit and check the result Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check UPCATET 2021 result.

Meanwhile, the university has released the UPCATET 2021 counselling schedule. As per the official notification, the registration for counselling process will start from September 3 and conclude on September 6, 2021.

The online choice filling and locking will be done from September 3 to 7, and the first seat allotment result will be released on September 14. Followed by the result, shortlisted candidates will have to upload their documents for verification on University’s website from September 15 to 18 and the DV will be done from September 16 to 20.

Here’s the direct link to counselling schedule.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.