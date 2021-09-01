The Council of Architecture has released the e-admit card for the upcoming third session of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture or NATA 2021. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website nata.in.

The NATA 2021 phase 3 exam will be held on September 3 as a computer-based test in a single session: 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM. NATA is an aptitude test for admission to the B.Arch course.

Steps to download NATA admit card:

Visit NATA website nata.in Click on ‘NATA 2021- registration’ Login using email, password and security code The NATA admit card will appear on screen Download and take printout.

Here’s direct link to download NATA 2021 admit card.

NATA 2021

The Council this year held the exam twice on different dates as computer-based examinations. The first session of NATA 2021 was held on April 10 and the result was declared on April 21. The second test was held on July 7 and the Council declared the result of NATA 2021 second session on July 22. Out of 21,657 candidates who appeared for the exam 11,583 candidates qualified in the Second Test.