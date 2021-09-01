The Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released the admit cards for the next phase of Physical Standard Test and Physical Efficiency Test (PST/PET) for the 2018 Assam Police Constable recruitment in September and October. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website slprbassam.in.

The Constable PET/PST round for remaining 15 districts in Assam will be held from September 24 to October 21. These districts are: Baksa, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Kamrup (R), Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Nalbari, Nagaon, South Salmara and Tinsukia.

Here’s Assam SLPRB Constable PST/PET schedule notice.

Steps to download Assam Police Constable admit card:

Visit official website slprbassam.in Click on the download admit card button on the homepage Enter phone no/email ID/ Application ID to login The Assam SLPRB admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download Assam Police Constable admit card.

Meanwhile, the board has notified that the PST/ PET for Hailakandi district has been postponed as the ground/ venue is not suitable for holding the recruitment rally. The new dates will be intimated later on the official website.

Also, the tests scheduled to be conducted from September 1 to 4 in Karimganj district have been deferred to later date. The tests scheduled on September 1, 2, 3, and 4 will now be held on September 24, 25, 26, and 8, respectively.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2,391 posts of Constable in the unarmed branch (UB) and 4,271 posts of Constables in the armed branch (AB) in Assam Police.