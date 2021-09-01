The Office of Co-ordinator PTET 2021 has released the admit card of the Rajasthan PTET 2021 exam. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website ptetraj2021.com.

The Government College Dungar, Bikaner will hold the Rajasthan PTET 2021 examination on September 8. Candidates must go through the admit card carefully for details on exam venue, date, time, and COVID-19-related precautions.

The PTET 2021 is being conducted for admissions to 2-year B.Ed courses for which candidates need to be graduates and BA B.Ed/BSc B.Ed. integrated courses for which candidates need to have cleared the Class 12 exam.

Steps to download Rajasthan PTET admit card:

Visit official website ptetraj2021.com Click on the relevant exam for which one has applied for Click on the link to download the PTET 2021 admit card. Login using Application/Challan No or roll number The PTET admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Direct links to download PTET admit cards: