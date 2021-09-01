The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) released the list of candidates shortlisted to appear for the Junior Officer (IT) Post Code-887 recruitment examination. Candidates can check the list on the Commission’s official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

The HPSSC Junior Officer (IT) exam will be conducted on September 12 in the evening session from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. Candidates are required to report at 1.00 PM to their respective examination venue. A total of 3,163 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the written exam. The admit card will be available for download at the official website.

The objective type screening test consists of 170 Multiple Choice Questions from General Knowledge including General Knowledge of Himachal Pradesh, Current Affairs, Everyday Science, Word Processing, Social Science, logic, General English of 10+2 standard and General Hindi of Matric Standard.

The candidate list includes the Application ID, Name, Father/Husband Name, Roll No and Examination Centre of the candidate.

Steps to check HPSSC Junior Officer candidate list:

Visit the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Notifications” tab Click on “List of Roll Number for the post of Junior Officer (IT) Post Code-112” under Latest Notification tab The list of candidates will appear on the screen Check your status through ‘Ctrl+F’ and enter your application ID.

Here’s direct link to HPSSC Junior Officer 772 candidate list.

HPSSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 5 posts of Junior Officer at H.P.Power Transmission Corporation Ltd on contract basis. Applications were invited last year.