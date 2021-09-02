The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit cards for the Stage 2 exam for the post of Patwari, Zilladar and Irrigation Booking Clerk. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

PSSSB will conduct the stage 2 (Main) exam for Patwari, Zilladar and Irrigation Booking Clerk on September 5 (Sunday). The exam will be held in the evening session at the PSSSB exam center in Chandigarh and Mohali.

A total of 1,73,188 candidates have qualified to appear for Stage II examinations. The stage 1 written exam was held on August 8 and the result was published on August 21.

Here’s PSSSB Patwari stage 2 exam notice.

Steps to download PSSSB Patwari admit card:

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Click on the download admit card link under ‘Current News’ Click on the link for Patwari, Zilladar, IBC and then on admit card button Enter roll/application number and date of birth and hit download button The PSSSB admit card will appear on screen Download admit card and take printout.

The PSSSB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1152 vacancies, of which 1090 are for the post of Patwari in the Department of Revenue, 26 for Irrigation Booking Clerk and 32 for Zilladars in Department of Water Resources and 4 for Zilladars in PWRMDC.