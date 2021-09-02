The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced the dates for the 2020 Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Main exam. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website, mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC AMVI 2020 Main exam will be held on October 30 (Saturday) at centres in Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Nashik, Amravati and Nagpur. A total of 4,444 candidates are qualified to appear for the exam, based on the result of MPSC AMVI Prelim exam.

Candidates have to register for the Main exam at the website mpsconline.gov.in from September 6 to 20. An online fee of Rs 544 is to be paid (the amount is relaxed for reserved categories).

The MPSC recruitment drive is being conducted for 240 vacancies for the post of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector.

Here’s MPSC AMVI 2020 Main exam notice.