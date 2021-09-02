The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer key of the Combined Graduate Level Exam (CGLE) 2020 Tier 1. Candidates who took the exam can check and download the answer key from the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC CGL 2020 Tier-1 exam was held from August 13 to 24 in a computer-based test at different centres all over the country. The exam is being held for recruitment to over 7000 vacancies at the Union Government. Among the various posts up for recruitment are those of Clerks (203), Accountants (661), Assistants, Auditors, Sections Officers and Inspectors and others.

SSC has also released the Candidates’ Response Sheet along with the draft answer key. Candidates can raise objections/challenge, if any, to the answer key online till September 7 (6.00 PM) on payment of Rs 100 per question/answer challenged.

“Representations received after 6:00 PM on 07.09.2021 will not be entertained under any circumstances. The candidates may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit,” the Commission said in its notice.

Steps to download SSC CGL answer key:

Visit official website ssc.nic.in Under ‘Latest News’, click on the answer key link for SSC CGL 2020 A PDF notice will appear on screen Click on the link given for Response Sheet and answer key Login using Roll number (As per admit card) and password Download answer key and match responses with the response sheet To raise objection, follow given instructions.

Candidates who clear the CGL Tier I exam will have to appear for the Tier II Computer Based Examination, followed by Tier III exam which will be of descriptive type (pen and paper) and Tier IV Computer Proficiency Test/ Data Entry Skill Test (wherever applicable).