The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the upcoming AIEEA (UG) 2021 exam. Candidates who have registered to appear for the All India Entrance Examination for undergraduate courses can download their admit cards from the official website icar.nta.ac.in.

The ICAR AIEEA (UG) 2021 will be held on September 7, 8 and 9 in an objective type MCQ format in computer-based mode at 178 cities across India.

The exam will be conducted for admission to 15% seats in Bachelor Degree Programme in Agriculture and Allied Sciences at Agricultural Universities for the academic session 2021-22 and award of National Talent Scholarship in Agriculture & Allied Science subjects (other than Veterinary Science).

“Candidates can download their Admit Cards from the said website using their Application Form Number and Date of Birth and read the instructions contained therein carefully. Candidates are advised to check thoroughly the subjects opted, address/location of the exam centre and the date and shift/s of the exam in which they are required to appear carefully,” reads a notice.

Steps to download NTA ICAR admit card 2021:

Visit the official website icar.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link for AIEEA UG Login using application number, date of birth/password and security pin The ICAR UG admit card will appear on the screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download ICAR admit card 2021.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research or ICAR is the apex body for coordinating, guiding, and managing research and education in agriculture in the entire country under the aegis of DARE, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.