The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has notified vacancies for the post of Professor in the state Higher Education Department. The application process will commence from September 13 (12.00 noon) onwards at the official website psc.cg.gov.in and conclude on October 12.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 595 posts of Professor.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 31 years and should not be more than the age of 45 years as on January 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: The applicant should hold a Ph.D. and have a record in field of research. More details are in the notification.

Here’s CGPSC Professor recruitment 2021 official notification.

Selection procedure

CGPSC will shortlist candidates on the basis of their applications for personal interviews. A written exam may also be held for screening applicants.

Application Fee

The SC/ ST/ OBC category candidates from Chhattisgarh are required to pay the application fee of Rs 300, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to other category candidates.