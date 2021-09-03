State Bank of India (SBI) has released hall tickets for the recruitment exam of Pharmacist in the clerical cadre. Registered candidates can download their admit card from SBI’s career page at sbi.co.in/careers.

Candidates are required to report at the exam venue strictly as per the time slot mentioned in the Call Letter and/ or informed via SMS/ Mail on their registered mobile number/ mail prior to exam date. Candidates should report atleast 15 minutes before the reporting time, reads the official notice.

The objective test will be conducted for the duration of 2 hours. The paper will consist of 5 Sections of total 200 marks i.e., General Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude and others. The qualified candidates in the test will be called for the interview round.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings On the homepage, click on “RECRUITMENT OF PHARMACIST IN CLERICAL CADRE” Click on “Download Exam Call Letter” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a print for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the admit card.

The recruitment aims to fill up a total of 67 vacancies for the post of Pharmacist at 15 different circles across India.

Selection Process

The selection will be based on written test and interview. The passing marks in written test and interview as well as the aggregate passing marks will be decided by the Bank. The decision of the bank to call the candidates for the interview shall be final.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.