State Bank of India (SBI) has released admit cards for the Specialist Cadre Officer online recruitment exam 2021. Registered candidates can download their admit card from SBI’s career page at sbi.co.in/careers.

The SBI SCO exam 2021 will be held on September 13 in a computer-based test mode. The objective test will be conducted for the duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes. The paper will consist of 4 Sections of total 220 marks i.e., Reasoning Ability, General English, Quantitative Aptitude and Professional knowledge. The qualified candidates in the test will be called for the interview round.

Candidates are required to report at the exam venue strictly as per the time slot mentioned in the Call Letter and/ or informed via SMS/ Mail on their registered mobile number/ mail prior to exam date. Candidates should report at least 15 minutes before the reporting time, reads the official notice.

Steps to download SBI SCO admit card:

Visit the career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings On the homepage, click on “RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS ON REGULAR BASIS”

Click on “Download Exam Call Letter” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a print for future reference

Here’s direct link to download SBI SCO admit card.

SBI has notified a total of 82 Specialist Cadre Officer vacancies for various posts on a contract and regular basis, including that of Manager (Credit Analyst) (45), Data analyst (8), Deputy Manager (9), etc. The SBI SCO exam 2021 was supposed to be held on May 23, but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Selection Process

The selection will be based on written test and interview. The passing marks in written test and interview as well as the aggregate passing marks will be decided by the Bank. The decision of the bank to call the candidates for the interview shall be final.