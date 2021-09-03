The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced the result of the State Engineering Services Preliminary Exam 2020. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the result at the official website mpsc.gov.in.

The 2020 Maharashtra Engineering Services prelim exam was held on March 27, 2021. The answer key was released in April.

In total 3151 candidates from different zones have qualified the prelim exam. These candidates will now appear for the Engineering Services Main exam. The dates for online registration and fee submission for the Mian exam will be announced soon.

The MPSC merit list includes the name and roll number of the selected candidates. The category-wise cut-off marks are also given in the result document.

Steps to check MPSC Engineering Services result:



Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in Click on, “Maharashtra Engineering Services Combine Preliminary Examination 2020 - First Answer Key” under the “Latest Updates” The answer key will appear on the screen in PDF format Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link MPSC ESE prelims 2020 merit list.

Here’s MPSC ESE result notice.

The 2020 Maharashtra Engineering Services exam is being conducted by MPSC to fill a total of 218 vacancies. The application process was conducted in March and April 2020.